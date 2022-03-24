Primary Health Properties PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

