Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,064,328 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

