Private Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

NYSE ABC opened at $151.53 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

