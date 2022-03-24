Private Capital Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

