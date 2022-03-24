Private Capital Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $736.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.53.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

