Private Capital Group LLC Sells 927 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

