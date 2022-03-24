Privatix Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,503.29 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $92,503.29 and approximately $28,970.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00108810 BTC.

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

