Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $13,065,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

