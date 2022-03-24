Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,854. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
