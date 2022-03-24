Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,854. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.