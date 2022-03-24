Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $60.15

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.15, but opened at $58.89. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 4,286 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $327,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

