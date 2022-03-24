Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 552,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,394. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,586 shares of company stock valued at $23,284,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Progyny by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

