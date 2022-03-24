ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will post $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 million and the highest is $1.30 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.