PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PROS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth about $784,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

