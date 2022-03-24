Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($109.89) price target from equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Puma stock opened at €77.28 ($84.92) on Tuesday. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

