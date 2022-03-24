PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of PVH worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

