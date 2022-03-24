Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Issued By B. Riley

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New York City REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

