Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

