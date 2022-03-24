Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.