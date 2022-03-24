Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Issued By Colliers Securities

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apyx Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

