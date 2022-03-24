Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Truist Financial

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PB opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

