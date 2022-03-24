Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

KGC opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.