Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.