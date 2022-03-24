Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

QLT stock traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.10 ($1.84). 1,720,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,770.14).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

