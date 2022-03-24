Raymond James Comments on Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

DNN stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 345,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 214,057 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after buying an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

