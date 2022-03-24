Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.