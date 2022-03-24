Raymond James Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $5.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

