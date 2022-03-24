Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.90) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 881.57 ($11.61).

LON RDW opened at GBX 540.80 ($7.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

