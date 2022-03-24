Redwire (NYSE:RDW) vs. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Head to Head Comparison

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A -8.11% -2.96%

This table compares Redwire and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition $330,000.00 681.69 $120.65 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Redwire and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Stable Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than Redwire.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Redwire has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

