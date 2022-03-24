REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,930. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

