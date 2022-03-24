Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,408. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

