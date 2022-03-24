REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

