Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.
Shares of RLMD stock remained flat at $$23.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
