Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of RLMD stock remained flat at $$23.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

