renBTC Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,934.47 or 0.99972408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $653.96 million and $3.11 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00112465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,885 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

