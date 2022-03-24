ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 22,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,460. The company has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ReneSola by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ReneSola by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

