Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Repay stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 675,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

