Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
