Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

