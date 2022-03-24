Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Coherent worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average is $258.58. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

