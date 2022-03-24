Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.96 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Ashland Global worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

