Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

