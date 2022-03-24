Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,476 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $289.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.