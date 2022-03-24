Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,497 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

