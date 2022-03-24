Reviewing Payoneer Global (PAYO) and Its Competitors

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Payoneer Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Payoneer Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75% Payoneer Global Competitors -15.68% -70.94% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Payoneer Global Competitors 1305 6643 12051 342 2.56

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 145.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million -$33.95 million -4.61 Payoneer Global Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -70,147.87

Payoneer Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Payoneer Global peers beat Payoneer Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

