Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHM. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($132.97) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.36 ($145.45).

Shares of RHM traded up €1.85 ($2.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €179.95 ($197.75). 253,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a twelve month high of €187.00 ($205.49). The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

