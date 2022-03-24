Richard Woodman Sells 227,017 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.53), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,482,364.82).
Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Woodman purchased 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($15,683.81).
PAG stock opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.87.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
