Richard Woodman Sells 227,017 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.53), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,482,364.82).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Woodman purchased 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($15,683.81).

PAG stock opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.69) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.50 ($7.73).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

