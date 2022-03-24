Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 5,069 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.