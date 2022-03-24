RMPL (RMPL) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

RMPL (RMPL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $312,007.53 and approximately $90,898.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

