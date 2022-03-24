Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,857 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

