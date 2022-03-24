Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $50.00 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $627.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRadimed by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.