Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 13,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 34,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$137.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

