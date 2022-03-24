Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.17. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average is $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.88 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

