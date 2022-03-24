Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

DIS stock opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

